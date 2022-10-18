Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Newborn girl safely surrendered at fire station near Las Vegas

Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers responded to the fire station.
Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers responded to the fire station.(Pexels via MGN)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A newborn was safely surrendered at a fire station in Henderson, near Las Vegas, Monday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers arrived.

The surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law, which relates to the unconditional acceptance of an abandoned newborn.

The police department said the statute encourages parents who decide to abandon their newborns to do so in a safe way and remain anonymous.

“Proper protocols were followed by law enforcement and medical personnel, and no laws were violated in reference to the surrendering of the infant,” Henderson police said.

No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge.
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge
Four alleged members of a Dougherty County gang were indicted in connection to a 2018 murder...
Attorney General: 4 alleged Dougherty Co. gang members indicted
Sparks Superintendent Antoyo Tucker (left) and Sparks Mayor Earl Jackson
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft
One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to...
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
Generic image
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting

Latest News

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Texas woman accused of killing daughter she called ‘evil’
Markeshia Stone, 33, a mother of four, was shot to death in her apartment this week.
16-year-old girl accused of hiring 16-year-old boy to kill her mom
Amazon workers and supporters march during a rally in Castleton-On-Hudson, about 15 miles south...
Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York
New evidence that workers are struggling to keep up with crushing inflation.
Paycheck not keeping up with inflation? Here's what you can do
It happened in the 1400 block of S Jefferson Street. It happened right before 11:30 p.m.
Monday night homicide under investigation