Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

NerdWallet study shows 60% of Americans less confident about finances

Experts offer advice on how to strengthen your financial situation
According to a new study American optimism about the economy is low, only 13%.
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Nearly 60% of Americans say the current state of the economy makes them feel less confident about their personal finances according to a new study from NerdWallet. The study also revealed only 13% of Americans feel optimistic.

Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said there are lots of misconceptions that could be affecting how people feel about the economy. “60% of Americans incorrectly believe that a recession is when we have low unemployment and high inflation, when actually the opposite is true,” Rathner explained. “It’s when we have high unemployment and falling inflation.”

Even though you can’t control inflation and supply chain issues, Rathner said there are a few things you can do to at least improve your own financial situation.

  • Revisit your budget: there may be areas you can cut back
  • Try to free up cash for savings in case of an emergency
  • Consider financial decisions from all angles: raising deductibles could hurt you in the long run, for example

For more information, check out NerdWallet’s guide to Managing Your Money During Tough Times.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge.
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge
One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to...
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the public can help them with information about...
‘This is another example of the criminal acts which continue to plague our community’: APD needs help with information in recent, unsolved homicides
Four alleged members of a Dougherty County gang were indicted in connection to a 2018 murder...
Attorney General: 4 alleged Dougherty Co. gang members indicted
Sparks Superintendent Antoyo Tucker (left) and Sparks Mayor Earl Jackson
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft

Latest News

FILE - Igor Danchenko leaves Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in Alexandria, Va.,...
Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Trump dossier
The Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie returns on Oct. 18.
The Sunbelt Ag Expo is underway. Here’s everything you need to know.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Dante Pettis heads upfield after a catch against the Washington...
Prime Video will add Black Friday game to NFL package in ‘23
WALB
Live from the Ag Expo: Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on US currency