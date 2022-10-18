Ask the Expert
Monday night Albany homicide under investigation

By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Monday night homicide is under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

It happened in the 1400 block of S Jefferson Street. It happened right before 11:30 p.m.

Police have not released any further details but are expected to release more information at a 1 p.m. press conference on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

