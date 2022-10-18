Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

“If I hadn’t had my mammogram, I wouldn’t be here right now,” Breast cancer survivor says getting mammograms is key

Breast cancer survivor urges women to get mammograms
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several health experts are pushing the importance of mammograms for women. They say over the past two years, they’ve seen a rise in breast cancer and certain diseases. They say the lack of early detection screening has played a part in this.

Health experts say the right time to get a mammogram is as soon as possible. Women 40 to 75 are encouraged to get them once a year.

Dr. Lakeisha William, of Affinity Medical Center in Tifton, says early detection and treatment is the best option.

A mammogram takes an X-ray of the breast. It can detect breast cancer up to two years before the tumor can be felt by you or your doctor. Dr. Williams says the COVID-19 pandemic played a big role in a lot of her patients getting off track from their yearly checkups.

“If you are one of those people, be sure to go ahead and get back on track. It’s never too late early detection in early treatment and early screening is what’s going to save your life,” Dr. Williams said.

Breast cancer survivor, Kathy Cyr, says if it wasn’t for her yearly mammogram checkup, she doesn’t believe she would be here to tell her story. She found out she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and then again in 2020 when going to her yearly checkup. She beat cancer both times.

“If I hadn’t had my mammogram, I wouldn’t be here right now. So I am adamant, once a year, every year, and I encourage all of my friends to do the same thing,” Cyr said.

Cyr says she was at high risk for breast cancer because her mother passed away from the disease. Dr. Williams says it’s important to know your genetics when seeking medical help.

“If you have a genetic predisposition for this. You need to let your physician know so that these can be ordered earlier. I’ve been getting them since I was 30 years old for that reason, so I just want to make sure everyone knows you do not have to wait till 40,″ Cyr said.

Experts say over 280,000 new cases of breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed if patients are not getting the early detection and treatment needed for the diagnosis.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge.
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge
Sparks Superintendent Antoyo Tucker (left) and Sparks Mayor Earl Jackson
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft
More than 100 floats were a part of the parade
ASU homecoming parade back To Pre-Pandemic Size
Generic image
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting
Lifeflight helicopter on the scene of a crash in Sumter County.
3 injured, 1 air lifted in Sumter Co. car crash

Latest News

Breast cancer survivor urges women to get their mammograms
Breast cancer survivor urges women to get mammograms
WALB
Breast cancer survivors helping educate at Dougherty Co. panel
United Way of South Georgia
Dougherty Co. Schools and United Way bring awareness to National Bullying Prevention Month
Colquitt Regional Medical Center will have their new Medical Education Building that will open...
Colquitt Regional Medical Center building new education center; working to battle staff shortages