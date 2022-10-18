Ask the Expert
Guest Editorial: ‘Pink Your Pumpkin’ campaign to raise awareness for breast cancer

Horizons created the “Pink Your Pumpkin” campaign to promote breast cancer awareness and serve as a reminder for women to get their mammograms.
By Elyse Bower
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - I’m Elyse Bower, director of marketing and development with Horizons Community Solutions, your Southwest Georgia Cancer Coalition.

Within the past two years, breast cancer screening rates have dropped dramatically due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Regular screening for breast cancer, including annual mammograms and breast exams by a medical professional, are vital because delayed or missed screenings can result in a missed diagnosis.

Most doctors agree that breast cancer that is diagnosed early is typically easier to treat and offers the best survival chances. Yet nearly 30% of Georgians (on an average year) do not have this lifesaving screening.

According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that there will be 9,170 new cases of breast cancer in Georgia this year and an estimated 1,410 breast cancer deaths.

Horizons Community Solutions offers low-income, uninsured women ages 40-64 a free screening mammogram, diagnostic mammograms and/or ultrasounds.

We work with local hospitals, mammography centers and primary care providers to help women receive the care they need.

Horizons created the “Pink Your Pumpkin” campaign to promote breast cancer awareness and serve as a reminder for women to get their mammograms.

Until Oct. 24, send me a picture of your “Pink Pumpkin” to elyse.bower@horizonscommunity.org.

Share your masterpiece and spread the awareness on social media using #mammogramyourpumpkins.

Southwest Georgia, pink your pumpkin and do your part to bring awareness to more screenings so we can turn this trend around.

