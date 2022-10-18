Early voting an overall success in Lowndes County

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Early voting for the 2022 election season has started and with it, already some long lines for casting a ballot. However, in Lowndes County, a new voting system is not only making it faster to vote, but it’s also easier for workers and voters.

One minute and six seconds. That’s how long it takes for some early voters to get checked in and start their voting process. With the use of the new beta system, most voters are in and out in less than 10 minutes.

Lowndes County is one of 14 counties that are testing out a new system called the Advanced Voting Poll Pad. Supervisor of Elections Deb Cox says this system’s command center allows officials to monitor everything in real-time, even up to Election Day.

“It’s a new poll pad process and it’s working beautifully. It’s 10 times quicker than it used to be. It’s easier and more voter-friendly. They don’t have to fill out a piece of paper and all of that. They don’t have to wait for someone to come and check their ID because they just present their ID. Sounds like all the poll workers love it, the voters love it, the staff loves it, it’s a go.” Cox said.

Voters say this is a good process compared to the 2018 and 2020 elections.

“The process has changed a little, much more convenient. Very easy to get in, very easy to get out. With the number of cars in the parking lot, I thought it would be more of a line here but it’s moving very smoothly.” early voter Anthony Payton said.

Another early voter, Trippe Shell, says he hopes the voting process will continue to be efficient and accurate.

“I think it was very smooth, very efficient. The way it was less than about three minutes or so. A couple of things have changed, perhaps it’s more secure, I don’t know. It’s more automated though. And in this case, you actually did deposit the ballot, you had to scan it whenever you’re finished. I thought it was very efficient. Hopefully, it’ll be very accurate too,” Shell said.

Other voters say it was a smooth process casting their ballots as well.

“It was very quick, very quick than it was before. Once I came to the line, he said, ‘come over’ so it was just like that.” early voter Jeralin Grubbs said.

Another early voter, Bernice Barnes, shares that this process was one of the easiest that she’s encountered.

“I can’t see a fault. Everything was just beautiful, and the workers are just awesome,” Barnes said.

As day one of early voting is wrapping up, smooth, efficient and quick are the words being told to WALB on Monday. The Lowndes County Board of Elections is continuing voting until the Friday before election on November 8th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

