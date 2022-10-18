Congressman Bishop, challenger West talk upcoming election ahead of their debate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The race for Georgia’s Second Congressional District is closely watched this election season. Longtime Congressman Sanford Bishop is fending off a challenge from Republican candidate, Chris West.

Congressman Bishop tells WALB he hopes he is awarded another chance to continue his work and that he encourages everyone to get out and vote.

Bishop cast his vote earlier on Tuesday in Albany during the second day of early voting.

He says he hopes he is fortunate enough to be re-elected for another two years. The longtime congressman says he is also more qualified than his opponent.

“The legislative process is very, very complicated. It takes a while to get the hang of it,” Congressman Bishop said. “And I believe that to select someone with no experience would be like selecting a brain surgeon to perform surgery at a neurological surgical center who is not an experienced brain surgeon. But is a first-year medical student. That’s basically what we have here.”

He says his hopes for tonight’s debate are to be able to showcase the work he’s done.

“I think with my record demonstrating and delivering for the people of our area, the people of Georgia, the people of America through good times and in bad times,” Congressman Bishop said. “Times like the drought, and the tornadoes, and the hurricanes and the pandemic. I’ve got a record.”

However, West says he believes southwest Georgia needs a new and fresh perspective.

“I just hope that the voters would take a close look at us. To get educated on the race and on both of us as candidates,” West said. “And I think what they will find is for 30 years, we’ve had Sanford Bishop as our congressman. And we have been in the top 10 poorest congressional districts of the 435 around the country.”

The debate is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Voters have until November 4th to vote early.

