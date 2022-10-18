Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Congressman Bishop, challenger West talk upcoming election ahead of their debate

Video from WALB
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The race for Georgia’s Second Congressional District is closely watched this election season. Longtime Congressman Sanford Bishop is fending off a challenge from Republican candidate, Chris West.

Congressman Bishop tells WALB he hopes he is awarded another chance to continue his work and that he encourages everyone to get out and vote.

Bishop cast his vote earlier on Tuesday in Albany during the second day of early voting.

He says he hopes he is fortunate enough to be re-elected for another two years. The longtime congressman says he is also more qualified than his opponent.

“The legislative process is very, very complicated. It takes a while to get the hang of it,” Congressman Bishop said. “And I believe that to select someone with no experience would be like selecting a brain surgeon to perform surgery at a neurological surgical center who is not an experienced brain surgeon. But is a first-year medical student. That’s basically what we have here.”

He says his hopes for tonight’s debate are to be able to showcase the work he’s done.

“I think with my record demonstrating and delivering for the people of our area, the people of Georgia, the people of America through good times and in bad times,” Congressman Bishop said. “Times like the drought, and the tornadoes, and the hurricanes and the pandemic. I’ve got a record.”

However, West says he believes southwest Georgia needs a new and fresh perspective.

“I just hope that the voters would take a close look at us. To get educated on the race and on both of us as candidates,” West said. “And I think what they will find is for 30 years, we’ve had Sanford Bishop as our congressman. And we have been in the top 10 poorest congressional districts of the 435 around the country.”

The debate is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Voters have until November 4th to vote early.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge.
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge
One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to...
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the public can help them with information about...
‘This is another example of the criminal acts which continue to plague our community’: APD needs help with information in recent, unsolved homicides
Four alleged members of a Dougherty County gang were indicted in connection to a 2018 murder...
Attorney General: 4 alleged Dougherty Co. gang members indicted
Sparks Superintendent Antoyo Tucker (left) and Sparks Mayor Earl Jackson
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft

Latest News

President Joe Biden rallies voters
President promises to prioritize codifying Roe v Wade if more democrats are elected
Congressman Bishop, challenger West talk upcoming election ahead of their debate
Congressman Bishop, challenger West talk upcoming election ahead of their debate
Georgia voting
Brian Kemp continues leading Stacey Abrams | U.S. Senate race tied in new Landmark poll
Early voting in Ga. elections is underway. Here’s everything you need to know about the November 2022 elections