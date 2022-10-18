Arrest made in Valdosta murder

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in the early October murder of a Valdosta man.

Patrick Tirrell Brockman, 43, has been arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of the felony in connection to the death of Michael Taylor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police say Taylor was killed on Oct. 1 after getting into a fight with Brockman who later shot him.

After investigating the murder, Valdosta police say their detectives received information that Brockman had fled Valdosta and was headed towards West Palm Beach, Fla., after the crime.

When Valdosta police looked into the tip, they found that Brockman had been arrested by West Palm Beach police on unrelated charges on Oct. 3.

Detectives with the Valdosta and West Palm Beach police departments worked together to discover evidence that connected Brockman to the homicide, VPD confirmed.

Police are still investigating how Brockman got to West Palm Beach.

VPD says more charges are likely pending in this case.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.