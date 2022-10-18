Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2022 Farmer of the Year named at Ag Expo

Robert Saunders, a farmer from Virginia, was named this year’s Farmer of the Year.
Robert Saunders, a farmer from Virginia, was named this year’s Farmer of the Year.(Source: Ag Expo)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 2022 Farmer of the Year has been named at the Ag Expo on Tuesday.

Robert Saunders, a farmer from Virginia, was named this year’s Farmer of the Year.

He grows woody ornamentals, annuals, perennials, field ornamentals, grafted trees, peaches, nectarines, apples and Asian pears.

Saunders began his first year of farming with 542 acres of owned land. Currently, the total acreage he operates with is 3,192.

He is one of the general managers of Saunders Brothers, Inc., which markets its products in both the wholesale and retail areas.

Saunders was selected for the honor by three judges.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge.
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge
One person was killed in a Tuesday collision that happened on Slappey Boulevard, according to...
1 killed in Slappey Boulevard collision
The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the public can help them with information about...
‘This is another example of the criminal acts which continue to plague our community’: APD needs help with information in recent, unsolved homicides
Four alleged members of a Dougherty County gang were indicted in connection to a 2018 murder...
Attorney General: 4 alleged Dougherty Co. gang members indicted
Sparks Superintendent Antoyo Tucker (left) and Sparks Mayor Earl Jackson
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft

Latest News

The Sunbelt Ag Expo in Moultrie returns on Oct. 18.
The Sunbelt Ag Expo is underway. Here’s everything you need to know.
WALB
Live from the Ag Expo: Tuesday, 12:30 p.m.
The Albany Police Department (APD) is hoping the public can help them with information about...
‘This is another example of the criminal acts which continue to plague our community’: APD needs help with information in recent, unsolved homicides
Georgia voting
Brian Kemp continues leading Stacey Abrams | U.S. Senate race tied in new Landmark poll