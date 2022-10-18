2022 Farmer of the Year named at Ag Expo

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 2022 Farmer of the Year has been named at the Ag Expo on Tuesday.

Robert Saunders, a farmer from Virginia, was named this year’s Farmer of the Year.

He grows woody ornamentals, annuals, perennials, field ornamentals, grafted trees, peaches, nectarines, apples and Asian pears.

Saunders began his first year of farming with 542 acres of owned land. Currently, the total acreage he operates with is 3,192.

He is one of the general managers of Saunders Brothers, Inc., which markets its products in both the wholesale and retail areas.

Saunders was selected for the honor by three judges.

