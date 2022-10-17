Voters turn out on first day of early voting in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early voting has started in Albany for another highly anticipated election season in the Peach State.

The polls opened at about 9 a.m. Monday morning in Dougherty County. Some voters said the process was smooth, while others left the line to cast their ballot.

Albany voter Herbert Phipps said the line was something he didn’t think about on his way to the Albany Civic center.

“I just wasn’t prepared for this today because usually in Dougherty County, I’ve come in for early voting and it was quick,” he said.

Phipps said he wanted to have his vote counted early but decided to leave because the wait time didn’t fit his schedule. He plans to get his voting done Tuesday morning.

”I just wasn’t prepared for the long line today, so I’m going to come back in the morning,” Phipps said.

Thurna Perry, another Albany voter, said his experience at the polls fit perfectly into his schedule.

“I’m glad to see this. Back in my day, you couldn’t vote, and I am glad to see everyone coming out to get involved,” Perry said.

The line wasn’t the only bump in the road on the first day of early voting. There was an issue with the state system, which raised concerns from Democratic State Senator Freddie Powell Sims.

“Someone has indicated that the State of Georgia machines are down or the computers are not working properly. I want to say to voters, don’t be discouraged,” Powell Sims said.

Dougherty County election officials said this did not slow the process down entirely.

“The state system was down for 20 minutes. However, we still were able to use another route, an alternative route to ensure that we were processing our voters,” Ginger Nickerson, Dougherty County board of elections director, said.

The Albany Civic Center is open for early voting from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Early voting will end on Nov. 4 just a few days before the election on Nov. 8.

