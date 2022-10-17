Three Minutes with Morgan: Ousmane Kromah

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - In this video you can find out more about our week 4 Player of the Week: Ousmane Kromah.

Kromah is no stranger to receiving honors having won the 2021 running back of the year. Kromah dominated an undefeated Houston County rushing for 275 yards on 22 carries and scored 5 touchdowns. Our very own Morgan Jackson talks with Kromah about his performance on Friday, his favorite African dishes, and much more!

