Three Minutes with Morgan: Josiah Davis

By Morgan Jackson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - This week’s player of the week is Josiah Davis of the Berrien Rebels.

In the Rebel’s victory over Sumter, Davis totaled 222 yards. This included a 74-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, making that his sixth special teams touchdown in the last three weeks. In this video you can find out how Josiah does it all, his go-to fast food order and much more!

