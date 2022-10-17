SWGA students taking part in Ga. Movie Academy competition

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Many Southwest Georgia young, aspiring filmmakers are ready to hit the set at the Georgia Movie Academy (GMA).

It’s a digital storytelling competition here in Southwest Georgia.

The theme this year is “Somewhere in Time.”

Students will have a chance to use their creativity to produce a three-minute film based on their videography, content and lighting.

“So when I first heard the theme, I was very excited. And so ‘Somewhere in Time’ immediately brought me back to the 90s. The hair, the cars, everything was so extra back then, and so that’s really where I want to take it for our video,” said Trinity Brown, a senior and first time competitor.

One of the challenges that some of the students who participated last year was time management. This was a key component of the competition.

“After watching the competition in the regions’ event at GSW, we learned that a lot of thought must go into the scripting, the lighting, into their recording, and their acting. Believe it or not, the acting was very important, and also following certain technical standards,” said Becky Lightner, audio visual teacher and advisor.

Many students also said that they will go into this year’s competition with a game plan, and delegating roles to each person on the team.

“So I think this go-round, I rather be focused on the editing than acting and editing is a lot more fun to me because you get to do a lot of the behind-the-scenes work. And, you get to see your work on the film instead of seeing yourself on the film,” said Rhiannon Chambers, a junior, actor and competitor.

Students have until February 16, 2023 to submit all entries. The winner of this year’s GMA will be announced in March. And those who place in Best Picture and first runner-up will go to the state level competition.

