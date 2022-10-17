Ask the Expert
Ga. governor candidates to take debate stage

Candidates Brian Kemp, the current governor, Stacey Abrams and Shane Hazel are set to take the...
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia governor candidates are taking the debate stage to show voters why they should be the Peach State’s next governor.

Candidates Brian Kemp, the current governor, Stacey Abrams and Shane Hazel are set to take the stage.

The debate starts at 7 p.m.

Watch the debate, which is being streamed by Georgia Public Broadcasting, live below:

