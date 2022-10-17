Ga. governor candidates to take debate stage

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia governor candidates are taking the debate stage to show voters why they should be the Peach State’s next governor.

Candidates Brian Kemp, the current governor, Stacey Abrams and Shane Hazel are set to take the stage.

The debate starts at 7 p.m.

Watch the debate, which is being streamed by Georgia Public Broadcasting, live below:

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.