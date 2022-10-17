Death investigation underway in Bainbridge
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).
A body was found Monday morning on a property on Fifth Avenue.
Both BPS and the Georiga Bureau of Investigation are investigating.
Law enforcement has not released any further information at this time.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
