Cold Air Arrives Tonight - Records Possible Midweek

The big story today is a front that will be passing by this evening. Today will still be warm. In the mid 80s south and east and lower 80s north and west.

The front comes in this evening. As it does, I’m expecting some very isolated showers to pop up. It’ll be nothing significant, but something to look at for the commute home. After it passes, we turn breezy and cold.

Tuesday starts off in the lower 50s in Albany as cool air begins to filter in. Our northern areas a bit cooler, our southeast areas not as cold. We only get to the low to mid 60s in the afternoon with breezy conditions. Winds gust 20-25 mph.

Wednesday will be the coldest overall day. We start in the mid 30s and only get to the mid 60s.

Thursday morning will be the coldest in the current pattern. A light frost is possible. Lows near freezing are possible for our northwest counties.

We will threaten record lows in Albany on Wed/Thu (33/32).

We rebound into the weekend. Sunny, dry conditions remain, but we get back to near climate average.

The air will be so dry during this period. This will extend the drought conditions for a few weeks. Next chance for rain is mid next week.

No developments in the tropics are worth watching.

