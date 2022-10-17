Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

BTS members will serve in South Korea’s military, agency says

Korean pop music group BTS holds a news conference at the White House on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Korean pop music group BTS holds a news conference at the White House on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.(Source: Washington Post/YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - The members of K-pop band BTS will serve their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, their management company said Monday, effectively ending a debate on exempting them because of their artistic accomplishments.

Big Hit Music said the band’s oldest member, Jin, will revoke his request to delay his conscription at the end of the month and undertake the required conscription steps. The six other members also plan to serve in the military, according to the company’s notice to financial regulators, which it described as management-related information that could possibly affect investment decisions.

Big Hit issued another statement on Twitter, saying the company and BTS members are “looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

No further information on the timing of their service was given. The band members performed together in Busan over the weekend in support of the city’s EXPO bid, but only solo projects appear to be planned until 2025.

The announcement came after Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers this month that it would be “desirable” for BTS members to fulfil their military duties to ensure fairness in the country’s military service.

Whether the BTS members must serve in the army had been a hotly debated issue in South Korea as Jin faced possible enlistment early next year after turning 30 in December.

Under South Korean law, most able-bodied men are required to perform 18-21 months of military service, but special exemptions had been granted for athletes and artists who excel in certain international competitions that have been tied with national prestige.

Since South Korea’s draft interrupts young males in their professional careers or studies, the dodging of military duties or creation of exemptions is a highly sensitive issue. Opinion surveys in recent weeks showed that the public was split over whether the BTS members should serve in the military.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 floats were a part of the parade
ASU homecoming parade back To Pre-Pandemic Size
Generic image
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting
Lifeflight helicopter on the scene of a crash in Sumter County.
3 injured, 1 air lifted in Sumter Co. car crash
People attending ASU's Homecoming Convocation 2022
Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation
Sparks Superintendent Antoyo Tucker (left) and Sparks Mayor Earl Jackson
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft

Latest News

Smoke rises over the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, after...
Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv, struck by waves of drones
As the House Jan. 6 Committee winds down, some 2020 election deniers might be ramping up to...
Jan. 6 committee winds down as election denial persists
The suspect, 37-year-old Kevin Smith, is being held without bond. He faces one count of grand...
Deputy saves kids from stolen truck: ‘I’m glad I was there’
The suspect is being held without bond on charges of theft of a vehicle and kidnapping.
WATCH: Deputy thwarts reported car theft, kidnapping of 2 brothers