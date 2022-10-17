Blast of colder sends temps tumbling

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Monday’s warm 80s will be the last for the week. There’s a cold front moving across SGA with the leading edge of the coldest air of the season so far. Ahead of the front a few sprinkles but otherwise it’s virtually dry. Increasing winds from the NW will usher in the colder air which settles in for the week.

Tonight, lows drop into the upper 40s low 50s while highs tomorrow won’t move out of the 60s with a brisk northwest wind. Colder mid-upper 30s tomorrow night with highs once again in the mid 60s Wednesday. The coldest along with the season’s first frost lows low-mid 30s and highs upper 60s on Thursday. The fall chill gradually relaxes late week as highs reach the 70s and lows rise into the upper 30s mid 40s into the weekend.

Dry conditions prevail with no rain in sight the next 7 days.

