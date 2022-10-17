Attorney General: 4 alleged Dougherty Co. gang members indicted

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County gang were indicted in connection to a 2018 murder case, according to Attorney General Chris Carr.

Demondarrius Jaquan Hicks, Jotorious Devante Cox, Mckeal Raynard Lamar, Jr. and Jamarrie Markel Harvey were indicted on violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, murder, armed robbery and other violent crimes and weapons charges.

All four are alleged members of the Inglewood Family Gangster Bloods in Dougherty County, according to Carr.

All four were indicted on:

Twenty counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, which has a maximum sentence of 20 years per count

Two counts of felony murder, which has a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole per count

One count of malice murder, which has a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole

One count of aggravated assault, which has a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison

One count of armed robbery, which has a maximum sentence of life in prison

One count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, which has a maximum sentence of five years in prison

Lamar was also indicted on another count of felony murder and one count of possession of a firearm by first offender probationer.

“With our new gang prosecution unit, we are using all resources at our disposal to combat violent gang activity in every corner of our state,” said Carr. “This is our first indictment to come out of Southwest Georgia, where our team has established a strong partnership with local law enforcement. By working hand-in-hand with those who are on the ground and in our communities, we can produce better outcomes that ultimately lead to a safer Georgia.”

“The community members of Albany-Dougherty County are deserving of justice and the Albany Police Department will use all resources available to secure that justice,” Michael Persley, Albany police chief, said. “We cannot afford to let people continue to cause havoc in our community. This action today by the State Attorney General’s Office shows the commitment they have to the victims. Let this be an example to others who have committed violent acts that we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

