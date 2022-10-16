Ask the Expert
UAB run games spells end to Charlotte in 34-20 win

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — DeWayne McBride and quarterback Dylan Hopkins combined to rush for 240 yards on 39 carries and three touchdowns and UAB downed upset-minded Charlotte 34-20.

McBride’s 13-yard scoring run with 12:24 to play put the Blazers back in front 27-20 after the 2-point conversion.

After forcing the 49ers to punt on consecutive possessions, Hopkins sealed it with a 61-yard scoring jaunt with 1:01 left.

