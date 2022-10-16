Mark’s Melon Patch continues decades long tradition

SASSER, Ga. (WALB) - Mark’s Melon Patch’s fall activities are now 41 years and going.

Mark Daniels is the owner of Mark’s Melon patch off of HWY 82 in Terrell County and said at Mark’s Melon Patch, it’s all about fall family fun.

This weekend was country weekend. A few local country artists including Michael Everson, Sky Shattles and Cody Murphy. Next weekend will be “Sunflower Family Fun Weekend” followed by their last week which is “Last Chance Happy Hayridin” Weekend.

Mark’s Melon Patch has special events. One is the night hay ride. It runs from Oct. 20-22. Daniels said they have over 100 lit jack-o-lanterns and movie nights on Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 28-29.

“We ain’t done the corn maze yet, but we did the slide, rode the tricycle, played basketball, we raced ducks,” Mark Lampert, Decatur County resident said.

A family enjoys quality time on Sunday. (WALB)

Lampert said he has smaller options where he’s from and was recommended Mark’s Melon Patch and it didn’t disappoint.

“I come every year and I bring my son. Every time I come I go and get a pumpkin,” Melissa Urbina, another visitor, said.

She remembers coming as a kid when Marks’s Melon Patch was smaller, but still a lot of fun.

Daniels said every year they try to bring new things in.

“We have basketball. Farm hoops we call it. We have a tricycle track that’s new this year. We even have adult tricycles where adults can try their hand at a tricycle race,” Daniels said.

Mark Daniels, the owner of Marks Melon Patch, added a tricycle race and a basketball shoot-off this year (WALB)

A big part of Mark’s Melon Patch every year is what the design of the corn maze will be.

“The theme is Ace the Pig. It’s our huge pig. We won’t say how many pounds he weighs because we don’t know. He’s in the 500-800 pound range,” Daniel said.

Daniels has developed a good relationship with the 9-year-old pig. The whole event relies on staff, which has been hard to come by for Daniels.

“We really depend on our staff to keep this operation running. Since COVID-19 it has been more of a challenge, but we have a full staff this year,” he said.

Their staff is mostly made up of high school students. For some, it’s their first job. Some employees said that the job is easy enough and that Daniels creates a positive, fun environment.

