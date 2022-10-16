First Alert Forecast - Cold front arrives Monday to drop temperatures

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s time to say goodbye to our high-pressure system and get ready for a cold front that is approaching from the northwest. The effects from this front will not arrive until Monday, so for the rest of Sunday, winds will become light and lows will be mild in the low 60s. However, calm winds and increased dew points tonight will help lead to some fog in the early morning hours.

As we move throughout your Monday, we will start to see that cold front push closer into the region. Highs on Monday will get into the low 80s but give way to lows Monday night in the 40s. Sunshine will be replaced with a few more clouds and rain chances are slightly increased. However, most will remain dry. We cannot rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm. If storms do develop the environment will be rich enough to lead to strong or severe storms with the damaging wind as the main threat.

After the passage of the front, the greatest impacts arrive closer toward Tuesday afternoon with northerly winds keeping highs in the low 60s to low 70s. The morning lows will bottom out into the mid-30s. The rest of the week we continue the coolest nights of the season, but we will stay dry and cool throughout the middle of the workweek before high pressure begins to build back into the area a very slow warming trend. We are not expecting in freeze warnings at this time, but I would still be cautious with any plants or pets being left outside. Friday into next weekend, we’ll start to see lows starting to rise back into the 40s and 50s and highs back into the upper 70s and low 80s.

