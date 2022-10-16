ASU homecoming parade back To Pre-Pandemic Size

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State University (ASU) homecoming parade was back in downtown Albany Saturday with a huge crowd to watch

More than 100 floats were a part of this year’s parade. People at the parade said the past few years, it hasn’t been the same because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Albany State's 2022 Homecoming Royalty waves to the crowd. (WALB)

“It’s a lot better this year. Ever since COVID is over, we’ve got a bigger crowd. It seems like everyone is pretty much enjoying themselves,” Marco Thornton, a parade attendee said.

Thornton and his daughter make it a point to come to the parade every year.

Briauna Anglin is a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated. She wasn’t here for the past few years because of the Pandemic but is excited to be back celebrating her sorority’s 100th year.

“It’s truly a coming home experience. We had a lot of alumni from out of town come back because they were afraid to come back because of the pandemic,” Anglin said.

The theme of homecoming week was The Greatest of All Time: Remember the Time.

For Kira Covin, the theme was about remembering her dad who was a big Albany State fan.

“Our dad, Rod Covin, worked at Albany State for 27 years. Albany State is not just a wonderful school for education, but they always support the community in whatever we’re doing,” Kira said.

Kira is going back to ASU to further her education next year.

The youngest in attendance hope that someday they will become a Ram. One of their biggest fans is Essence Prince.

“It was so good. I want to go there for college,” Prince said.

ASU Cheer wearing jerseys of their Golden Ram football team (WALB)

Some are already emulating what they see in the Rams. Ava, Olive, and Lily all cheer for Lake Park Elementary.

“It was awesome,” Ava said.

Olive said she supports her sister in all she does.

“My sister loves to cheer and she’s really good,” Olive said.

For Lily, cheering is a fun experience for her.

“I like cheer because you get the feeling that you’re special because people are cheering for you and love you,” Lily said.

The Golden Rams lost their game 24-20 to the Benedict College Tigers who stay undefeated. The Rams are now 5-2 and face Savannah State in Savannah next week, Oct 22.

