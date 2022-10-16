Albany civil rights leader Charles Sherrod laid to rest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Anyone can argue, that Rev. Charles Sherrod is the most important person in Albany’s history.

He was a driving force in the Albany movement in the early 60′s and he kept fighting long after others, even Martin Luther King Jr. moved on. His funeral Saturday was considered a celebration of a legacy that will never be forgotten

Charles jumpstarted the Albany movement with his active involvement in the civil rights era. (walb)

”I won’t ever forget him,” said Rev. Theodus Drake who gave some words of comfort at the funeral.

Charles’ daughter Russia Sherrod also shared memories of her father as she gripped an African symbol everyone in the family wore. She said it reminded her of the lessons her father taught her.

“He will always be a part of me,” she said.

Family, friends and residents who came together Saturday to say their final goodbyes to Rev. Charles remembered him fondly as a gentle yet determined spirit that graced the Good Life City.

“He had a peaceful smile. If you knew him you knew that. That was my friend,” said Issac Simpkins, one of Charles’ friends.

Charles’ granddaughter, Kourtney Sherrod Corbin, recalled the times she spent with her grandfather learning piano, at times bribing her to ensure she learned a new skill.

“One word I would describe my grandfather as is persistent,” she said.

Sheilda Fobbs, another family member of Charles said a lot of the family looked up to Charles as a role model.

“He always showed love and acceptance to us. He always said never stop learning,” she said.

Many came from near and far to mourn and celebrate the late civil rights leader. (walb)

Many others who attended the funeral not only mourned the late civil rights leader but also celebrated the many successes and triumphs he shared with his people during the civil rights era.

“That little old country boy named Charles Sherrod said we’ll do something about it,” said Willie Ricks, one of Charles’ friends. “And he came to Albany Georgia and we rounded the people up. And we marched and we demonstrated and we sang and we fought in the streets and we died. But at the same time, Sherrod taught us our history. He let us know that we’re Africans.”

Charles’ message of unity was also shared within his family.

“That’s how he raised us. To be strong, to love everybody not hate, even when they showed hate to you,” Russia said.

Through remembering some of Charles’ greatest moments, many vowed to carry on his fight.

“Service is the rent we pay for the space that we occupy on this earth. Charles Sherrod paid his rent, and he paid it well,” said Georgia’s House District 2 Representative Sanford Bishop.

Arthur K. Williams, a former Albany city commissioner, remembers fighting alongside Charles in the local government.

“Charlie was an organizer. He organized us, and I must leave you with a task because Charlie wants us to still work,” Williams said.

Charles' legacy will live on through his family, friends and the community. (walb)

Russia added that everyone should continue her father’s work even after his passing.

“Everybody fought for freedom, everybody stood up for freedom and we are continuing to stand up for freedom,” she said.

And that freedom many now know because of the work of Charles Sherrod.

“To God be the glory for the life and the legacy and the service of Charles Melvin Sherrod,” said Bishop.

