Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brings $60k-$80k in economic impact

Sylvester proclaims to be the Peanut Capital of the World. The crop generates tens of millions...
Sylvester proclaims to be the Peanut Capital of the World. The crop generates tens of millions of dollars per year to Worth County(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The 58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brought crowds to Sylvester.

The Peanut Festival is a two-day event with live music, a parade, vendors and carnival games for kids.

Wendy Kennedy, the Chairperson of the Georgia Peanut Festival, has been a part of this event for more than a decade.

A crowd watches live music at the public park during the Peanut Festival
A crowd watches live music at the public park during the Peanut Festival(WALB)

It was important for this year to be successful. Hurricane Michael, the pandemic and rainy weather were obstacles they’ve faced over the past four years, which made the event smaller.

“We’re just excited to have our Pre-COVID crowds again. The economic impact for our community is just unbelievable,” Kennedy said. “It’s not just about what happens here at the park. It’s about people who spend money to buy gas, they spend the night here, they see our vendors who are downtown, (and) they eat at restaurants. Not just here at the park. It’s a great weekend for our community.”

Kennedy said 10,000-12,000 people went to the event. Those people came from across the state and parts of Florida and Alabama.

An estimated 10-12,000 people attended the event on Friday and Saturday
An estimated 10-12,000 people attended the event on Friday and Saturday(WALB)

There were also over 100 vendors. She estimates the event brought $60,000-$80,000 to Sylvester.

The Peanut Festival will be back next year. As always it’ll be on the third Thursday of October.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting
Fatal shooting
14-year-old charged with murder of Americus teen
Sparks Superintendent Antoyo Tucker (left) and Sparks Mayor Earl Jackson
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft
Lifeflight helicopter on the scene of a crash in Sumter County.
3 injured in ‘critical’ crash in Sumter County
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 9: Final scores, vote for play of the week

Latest News

We need your help to stuff the truck provided by Parker Chevrolet with all things animal. That...
Fourth annual ‘Howl-o-ween’ event set for Oct. 26
Valdosta Main Street hosts Taste of Downtown
Valdosta Main Street hosts Taste of Downtown
The animal was found north of Dorough Road/Old Penia Road on Monday, Oct. 3. It is a female.
Have you lost this animal in Crisp Co.?
volunteers walked along the river picking up trash Saturday morning.
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful cleans up along Flint River