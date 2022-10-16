58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brings $60k-$80k in economic impact

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The 58th annual Georgia Peanut Festival brought crowds to Sylvester.

The Peanut Festival is a two-day event with live music, a parade, vendors and carnival games for kids.

Wendy Kennedy, the Chairperson of the Georgia Peanut Festival, has been a part of this event for more than a decade.

A crowd watches live music at the public park during the Peanut Festival (WALB)

It was important for this year to be successful. Hurricane Michael, the pandemic and rainy weather were obstacles they’ve faced over the past four years, which made the event smaller.

“We’re just excited to have our Pre-COVID crowds again. The economic impact for our community is just unbelievable,” Kennedy said. “It’s not just about what happens here at the park. It’s about people who spend money to buy gas, they spend the night here, they see our vendors who are downtown, (and) they eat at restaurants. Not just here at the park. It’s a great weekend for our community.”

Kennedy said 10,000-12,000 people went to the event. Those people came from across the state and parts of Florida and Alabama.

An estimated 10-12,000 people attended the event on Friday and Saturday (WALB)

There were also over 100 vendors. She estimates the event brought $60,000-$80,000 to Sylvester.

The Peanut Festival will be back next year. As always it’ll be on the third Thursday of October.

