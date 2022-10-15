Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

3 injured in ‘critical’ crash in Sumter County

Lifeflight helicopter on the scene of a crash in Sumter County.
Lifeflight helicopter on the scene of a crash in Sumter County.(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are in critical condition after a car crash in Sumter County, according to Sheriff Eric Bryant. Traffic was also diverted on Friday night.

The two-car collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. In total, three people were injured, two being taken by helicopter to a hospital and one having only minor wounds. Currently, the cause of the crash is unknown.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

WALB will update this article with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting
14-year-old charged with murder of Americus teen
Generic image
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting
Sparks Superintendent Antoyo Tucker (left) and Sparks Mayor Earl Jackson
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft
It was stolen from a parking lot in the 300 block of William Jr. Street.
Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany
It happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m.
1 injured in Thomasville shooting

Latest News

Week 9 Play of the Week Options
Week 9 Play of the Week Options
Tifton Orgill Distribution expanding
Tifton Orgill Distribution expanding
People attending ASU's Homecoming Convocation 2022
Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation
Terry Arnold
Cook Co. food drive set to honor fallen Cpt. Terry Arnold