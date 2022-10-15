3 injured in ‘critical’ crash in Sumter County

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are in critical condition after a car crash in Sumter County, according to Sheriff Eric Bryant. Traffic was also diverted on Friday night.

The two-car collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. In total, three people were injured, two being taken by helicopter to a hospital and one having only minor wounds. Currently, the cause of the crash is unknown.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

WALB will update this article with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.