Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Teen arrested for helping plot relative’s murder, authorities say

Authorities in Louisiana say two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting. (Source: WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Two teenagers have allegedly confessed to their involvement in a deadly shooting that killed a 33-year-old woman.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

WAFB reports that deputies apprehended a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident. He was booked into the juvenile detention center on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen told homicide detectives that a 16-year-old girl solicited his help to kill the woman, who was a family member of the girl.

Detectives said they also took the girl into custody, as she confessed to her part in having the victim killed.

Authorities identified the woman killed as 33-year-old Markeshia Stone.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting
14-year-old charged with murder of Americus teen
Quitman's 10+2 got together today and held a rally against Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday.
‘Quitman’s 10+2′ rally against Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign stop in Georgia’s Camellia City
Generic image
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting
It happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m.
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
It was stolen from a parking lot in the 300 block of William Jr. Street.
Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany

Latest News

Lifeflight helicopter on the scene of a crash in Sumter County.
Traffic being diverted after critical crash in Sumter County
WMC
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
At debate, Herschel Walker denies past support for US abortion ban
The Education Department has begun a beta launch of its application for the federal student...
Beta testing begins of student loan forgiveness application