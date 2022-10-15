ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Surface high pressure is steadily shifting off the Atlantic in response to an advancing cold front, but this front will not reach here yet to impact our weather much. South Georgia should stay dry for tonight with mostly clear skies and lows in the low to mid-50s. For Sunday, daytime highs will then climb into the upper 80s with a few isolated 90s moving forward throughout the rest of the weekend.

High pressure will continue to bring dry conditions for a certain day and even portions of Monday, but the frontal system will try to squeeze out a shower or two for Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Rainfall is not looking substantial by any means for this period. Some storms could be strong to even severe due to increased instability, but there needs to be enough organization for storms to occur. Monday’s temperatures will reach into the low to mid-80s with lows in the upper 50s. After the cold front pushes through a strong layer of cold air will occur causing daytime highs to reach the mid-60s. The morning will be freezing in Southwest Georgia as radiational cooling coupled with dry air across all levels in the atmosphere occur to allow temperatures to plunge into the 30s and 40s for one of the first time this season. We should not expect a hard freeze due to temperatures remaining above that 32°F mark. Temperatures struggle to break out of the upper 60s through Thursday as well. Highs will try to return to the normal average temperature in the long term.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.