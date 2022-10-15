Feeling the chill next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A light northerly breeze has pushed drier and slightly cooler air into SGA. That provided near perfect conditions with plenty of sunshine and pleasant 70s Friday. This quiet and dry weather extends through the evening for a great Friday night of football.

Look for these same conditions with a warming trend for the weekend. Following a cool start upper 40s Saturday enjoy wall-to-wall sunshine and seasonably warm 80s through the afternoon. Sunday just as nice but slightly warmer as highs top mid 80s.

The next cold front pushes east late Sunday into Monday. Across SGA increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain Monday afternoon. As the front passes it’ll usher in drier air and the coldest air of the season so far. Temperatures drop about 10-20 degrees below average. Highs go from the upper 70s to upper 60s and lows drop from the upper 50s to mid 30s the latter half of the week.

Definitely on the chilly side as dry conditions hold through the week with tons of sunshine.

