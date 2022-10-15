Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Feeling the chill next week

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A light northerly breeze has pushed drier and slightly cooler air into SGA. That provided near perfect conditions with plenty of sunshine and pleasant 70s Friday. This quiet and dry weather extends through the evening for a great Friday night of football.

Look for these same conditions with a warming trend for the weekend. Following a cool start upper 40s Saturday enjoy wall-to-wall sunshine and seasonably warm 80s through the afternoon. Sunday just as nice but slightly warmer as highs top mid 80s.

The next cold front pushes east late Sunday into Monday. Across SGA increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain Monday afternoon. As the front passes it’ll usher in drier air and the coldest air of the season so far. Temperatures drop about 10-20 degrees below average. Highs go from the upper 70s to upper 60s and lows drop from the upper 50s to mid 30s the latter half of the week.

Definitely on the chilly side as dry conditions hold through the week with tons of sunshine.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal shooting
14-year-old charged with murder of Americus teen
Quitman's 10+2 got together today and held a rally against Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday.
‘Quitman’s 10+2′ rally against Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign stop in Georgia’s Camellia City
Generic image
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting
It happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m.
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
It was stolen from a parking lot in the 300 block of William Jr. Street.
Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany

Latest News

Much colder next week
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday Oct 14
WALB First Alert Weather
Warming Weekend, Colder Next Week
Sunny and dry
First Alert AB 10/14
WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend warm, fall chill next week