Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Barack Obama to campaign for Stacey Abrams in Georgia governor’s race

Former President Barack Obama speaks of the threat to democracy posed by disinformation.
Former President Barack Obama speaks of the threat to democracy posed by disinformation.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Stacey Abrams is bringing in arguably the biggest name in the Democratic Party as the nation’s most watched governor’s race enters its final weeks.

On Saturday, the Georgia Democratic Party announced former President Barack Obama will appear in Atlanta on Oct. 28 to campaign for Abrams, who is hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on Nov. 8.

Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp are set to face each other Monday in the first of two debates. Abrams is hoping to become the nation’s first Black female governor in U.S. history, while Obama - the nation’s first African American president - remains one of the Democratic Party’s most beloved figures.

On Friday, First Lady Jill Biden appeared with Abrams at a private campaign event in Atlanta.

On Saturday, Citizens for a Greater Georgia and the Atlanta Young Republicans hosted a day of action in support of Kemp, Insurance Commissioner John King and Liz Hausmann’s state Senate district 14 campaign. Former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler joined the candidates in canvassing nearby neighborhoods.

This year’s race is a rematch of their epic 2018 race, in which they both sought the governor’s mansion, as then-Gov. Nathan Deal was constitutionally prohibited from seeking a third term. Kemp was then secretary of state, while Abrams had just finished up a term as a state House representative from intown Atlanta.

Full coverage of Georgia’s 2022 midterms

But this year’s rematch is much different from their 2018 encounter. Kemp now has a four-year record as governor of mostly popular conservative philosophies; oversees a strong state economy; and seems to have weathered a blistering attack from former President Donald Trump for not overturning the outcome of state’s 2020 presidential election.

Abrams narrowly lost that election to Kemp in a contest she has yet to concede.

Abrams, meanwhile, has been out of office since 2017 and is consistently trailing in the polls, the most recent coming Wednesday that showed Abrams trailing Kemp by 10 points.

Last week, Abrams reported her campaign has raised more than $36 million over a three-month period, and has more than $11 million cash on hand. Also last week, Kemp’s re-election campaign reported having raised almost $29 million over the latest, third-quarter fundraising period.

Early voting begins Monday in all of Georgia’s 2022 midterm elections.

State law requires local elections officials to allow early in-person voting beginning on the fourth Monday prior to a primary or election, and as soon as possible prior to the runoff.

Early voting ends on the Friday immediately prior to Election Day which, this year, is Nov. 8.

Early voting takes place Monday through Friday, and the second and third Saturdays before Election Day. Some polling locations may be open on the second and third Sundays. The Georgia Secretary of State’s office advises to be sure and verify available dates and polling hours with your early voting precinct.

Dates, deadlines to remember for Georgia’s 2022 elections

During early voting, polls are typically open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Exact hours may vary.

The Secretary of State’s website has key dates for the current election cycle.

Local elections officials may allow early voting beyond regular weekday business hours, but it’s up to the county.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Superintendent Antoyo Tucker (left) and Sparks Mayor Earl Jackson
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft
More than 100 floats were a part of the parade
ASU homecoming parade back To Pre-Pandemic Size
Generic image
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting
Lifeflight helicopter on the scene of a crash in Sumter County.
3 injured, 1 air lifted in Sumter Co. car crash
People attending ASU's Homecoming Convocation 2022
Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation

Latest News

Early voting in Ga. elections starts today. Here’s everything you need to know about the November 2022 elections
Libertarian challenger Chase Oliver speaks at a U.S. Senate debate with U.S. Sen. Raphael...
Warnock answers Libertarian wildcard in Ga.; Walker skips
Georgia Gov. candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Gov. Kemp.
Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams meet Monday in first of two high-stakes debates
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Mission Saturday as part of the "Road to Healing" tour....
Sec. Deb Haaland visits mission on "Road to Healing" Tour