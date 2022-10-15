Barack Obama to campaign for Stacey Abrams in Georgia governor’s race

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Stacey Abrams is bringing in arguably the biggest name in the Democratic Party as the nation’s most watched governor’s race enters its final weeks.

On Saturday, the Georgia Democratic Party announced former President Barack Obama will appear in Atlanta on Oct. 28 to campaign for Abrams, who is hoping to unseat Republican Gov. Brian Kemp on Nov. 8.

Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp are set to face each other Monday in the first of two debates. Abrams is hoping to become the nation’s first Black female governor in U.S. history, while Obama - the nation’s first African American president - remains one of the Democratic Party’s most beloved figures.

On Friday, First Lady Jill Biden appeared with Abrams at a private campaign event in Atlanta.

On Saturday, Citizens for a Greater Georgia and the Atlanta Young Republicans hosted a day of action in support of Kemp, Insurance Commissioner John King and Liz Hausmann’s state Senate district 14 campaign. Former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler joined the candidates in canvassing nearby neighborhoods.

This year’s race is a rematch of their epic 2018 race, in which they both sought the governor’s mansion, as then-Gov. Nathan Deal was constitutionally prohibited from seeking a third term. Kemp was then secretary of state, while Abrams had just finished up a term as a state House representative from intown Atlanta.

But this year’s rematch is much different from their 2018 encounter. Kemp now has a four-year record as governor of mostly popular conservative philosophies; oversees a strong state economy; and seems to have weathered a blistering attack from former President Donald Trump for not overturning the outcome of state’s 2020 presidential election.

Abrams narrowly lost that election to Kemp in a contest she has yet to concede.

Abrams, meanwhile, has been out of office since 2017 and is consistently trailing in the polls, the most recent coming Wednesday that showed Abrams trailing Kemp by 10 points.

Last week, Abrams reported her campaign has raised more than $36 million over a three-month period, and has more than $11 million cash on hand. Also last week, Kemp’s re-election campaign reported having raised almost $29 million over the latest, third-quarter fundraising period.

Early voting begins Monday in all of Georgia’s 2022 midterm elections.

State law requires local elections officials to allow early in-person voting beginning on the fourth Monday prior to a primary or election, and as soon as possible prior to the runoff.

Early voting ends on the Friday immediately prior to Election Day which, this year, is Nov. 8.

Early voting takes place Monday through Friday, and the second and third Saturdays before Election Day. Some polling locations may be open on the second and third Sundays. The Georgia Secretary of State’s office advises to be sure and verify available dates and polling hours with your early voting precinct.

During early voting, polls are typically open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Exact hours may vary.

The Secretary of State’s website has key dates for the current election cycle.

Local elections officials may allow early voting beyond regular weekday business hours, but it’s up to the county.

