Weekend warm, fall chill next week

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first rain in a month came with a bang yesterday. Rain moved out early Thursday while clouds have lingered. They’ll clear as cold front slides through ushering drier and slightly cooler air tonight.

Lows drop into the low-upper 50s. Tomorrow sunny, low humidity and pleasantly warm as highs top mid-upper 70s. Look for these fine fall conditions through the weekend with lows around 50 followed by wall-to-wall sunshine and warmer highs low-mid 80s.

The next cold front arrives Monday with very little rain but much colder air. It’s usher in the coldest air of the season so far dropping temperatures about 10-15 degrees below average. Highs go from the upper 70s to upper 60s and lows from the upper 50s to mid 30s the latter half of the week.

Still no rain in sight which extends another dry spell with tons of sunshine.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Karl is meandering over the southern Gulf. It’ll track south with landfall in Mexico Friday night. There’s no threat to the lower 48s.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

