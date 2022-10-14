Week 9: Here’s who is hitting the south Georgia gridiron tonight
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - See the list below to see your favorite south Georgia teams and who they face tonight.
Game of the Week
- Brooks County @ Early County @ 7:30 p.m.
GHSA
- Richmond Hill @ Valdosta @ 8 p.m.
- Camden County @ Colquitt County @ 7:30 p.m.
- Dunbar @ Lowndes @ 8 p.m.
- Statesboro @ Coffee @ 7:30 p.m.
- Bainbridge @ Shaw @ 7:30 p.m.
- Hardaway @ Westover @ 7 p.m m (Thursday night football)
- Monroe @ Dougherty @7:30pm
- Columbus @Thomasville @8pm
- Crisp County @ Carver @7:30pm
- Jeff Davis @ Fitzgerald @7:30pm
- Cook @Berrien @7:30 pm
- Sumter County @ Dodge County @7:30pm
- Pelham @ Irwin County @ 7:30pm
- Schley County @ Taylor County @ 7:30 pm
- Dublin @Dooly County @ 7:30 pm
- Charlton County @ Atkinson County @ 7:30 pm
- Clinch county @ Turner County @ 7:30 pm
- Baconton Charter @Cottondale @ 8 pm
- Randolph-Clay @ Miller County @7:30pm
- Abbeville Christian Academy @Pataula Charter Academy @ 6:30 pm
GIAA
- Deerfield-Windsor @ Tiftarea Academy @ 7:30 pm
- Terrell Academy @Valwood @ 7:30 pm
- Brookwood @ Southland Academy @ 7:30 pm
- Southwest Georgia Academy @ Augusta Prep Day @ 7 pm
- Grace Christian Academy @ Flint River Academy @ 7:30 pm
- Calhoun county @ Stewart County @ 7 pm
- Westwood @ John Hancock Academy @ 7:30 pm
- David Emanuel Academy @ Crisp Academy @ 7 pm
