Week 9: Here’s who is hitting the south Georgia gridiron tonight

Locker Room Report
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - See the list below to see your favorite south Georgia teams and who they face tonight.

Game of the Week

  • Brooks County @ Early County @ 7:30 p.m.

GHSA

  • Richmond Hill @ Valdosta @ 8 p.m.
  • Camden County @ Colquitt County @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Dunbar @ Lowndes @ 8 p.m.
  • Statesboro @ Coffee @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Bainbridge @ Shaw @ 7:30 p.m.
  • Hardaway @ Westover @ 7 p.m m (Thursday night football)
  • Monroe @ Dougherty @7:30pm
  • Columbus @Thomasville @8pm
  • Crisp County @ Carver @7:30pm
  • Jeff Davis @ Fitzgerald @7:30pm
  • Cook @Berrien @7:30 pm
  • Sumter County @ Dodge County @7:30pm
  • Pelham @ Irwin County @ 7:30pm
  • Schley County @ Taylor County @ 7:30 pm
  • Dublin @Dooly County @ 7:30 pm
  • Charlton County @ Atkinson County @ 7:30 pm
  • Clinch county @ Turner County @ 7:30 pm
  • Baconton Charter @Cottondale @ 8 pm
  • Randolph-Clay @ Miller County @7:30pm
  • Abbeville Christian Academy @Pataula Charter Academy @ 6:30 pm

GIAA

  • Deerfield-Windsor @ Tiftarea Academy @ 7:30 pm
  • Terrell Academy @Valwood @ 7:30 pm
  • Brookwood @ Southland Academy @ 7:30 pm
  • Southwest Georgia Academy @ Augusta Prep Day @ 7 pm
  • Grace Christian Academy @ Flint River Academy @ 7:30 pm
  • Calhoun county @ Stewart County @ 7 pm
  • Westwood @ John Hancock Academy @ 7:30 pm
  • David Emanuel Academy @ Crisp Academy @ 7 pm

