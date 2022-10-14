Week 9: Here’s who is hitting the south Georgia gridiron tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - See the list below to see your favorite south Georgia teams and who they face tonight.

Game of the Week

Brooks County @ Early County @ 7:30 p.m.

GHSA

Richmond Hill @ Valdosta @ 8 p.m.

Camden County @ Colquitt County @ 7:30 p.m.

Dunbar @ Lowndes @ 8 p.m.

Statesboro @ Coffee @ 7:30 p.m.

Bainbridge @ Shaw @ 7:30 p.m.

Hardaway @ Westover @ 7 p.m m (Thursday night football)

Monroe @ Dougherty @7:30pm

Columbus @Thomasville @8pm

Crisp County @ Carver @7:30pm

Jeff Davis @ Fitzgerald @7:30pm

Cook @Berrien @7:30 pm

Sumter County @ Dodge County @7:30pm

Pelham @ Irwin County @ 7:30pm

Schley County @ Taylor County @ 7:30 pm

Dublin @Dooly County @ 7:30 pm

Charlton County @ Atkinson County @ 7:30 pm

Clinch county @ Turner County @ 7:30 pm

Baconton Charter @Cottondale @ 8 pm

Randolph-Clay @ Miller County @7:30pm

Abbeville Christian Academy @Pataula Charter Academy @ 6:30 pm

GIAA

Deerfield-Windsor @ Tiftarea Academy @ 7:30 pm

Terrell Academy @Valwood @ 7:30 pm

Brookwood @ Southland Academy @ 7:30 pm

Southwest Georgia Academy @ Augusta Prep Day @ 7 pm

Grace Christian Academy @ Flint River Academy @ 7:30 pm

Calhoun county @ Stewart County @ 7 pm

Westwood @ John Hancock Academy @ 7:30 pm

David Emanuel Academy @ Crisp Academy @ 7 pm

