Week 8 Player of the Week: Josiah Davis
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - This weeks player of the week is awarded to Josiah Davis of the Berrien High Rebels. Davis totaled
226 yards, including a 74-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown last Friday night. He has now scored six special teams
touchdowns in the last three weeks. Davis isn’t just making an impact on special teams, he also plays quarterback, running
back, receiver, and defensive back. He truly does it all. The big performance from Davis helped spark a 38-36 come from
behind victory over Sumter. Congratulations to Josiah Davis, the week 8 WALB player of the week.
