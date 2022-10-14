Week 8 Player of the Week: Josiah Davis

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - This weeks player of the week is awarded to Josiah Davis of the Berrien High Rebels. Davis totaled

226 yards, including a 74-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown last Friday night. He has now scored six special teams

touchdowns in the last three weeks. Davis isn’t just making an impact on special teams, he also plays quarterback, running

back, receiver, and defensive back. He truly does it all. The big performance from Davis helped spark a 38-36 come from

behind victory over Sumter. Congratulations to Josiah Davis, the week 8 WALB player of the week.

