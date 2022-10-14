Warming Weekend, Colder Next Week

A great weekend is ahead.

Cool air continues to filter in this afternoon, making it feel more comfortable outside.

Sunny, clear skies will continue today through the weekend. This evening will be great for Friday football and other local events.

A gradual warmup for the weekend. Highs in the lower 80s on Saturday, then mid 80s on Sunday. Lows near 50° on Saturday, then mid 50s on Sunday.

The next big weather change will be on Monday. The coolest air of the season will arrive. Tuesday and Wednesday highs will barely reach 70 degrees. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to start on Wednesday and upper 30s on Tuesday.

The drought monitor released on Thursday shows an expanding drought. Some of that was relieved by the rainfall we’ve gotten since.

Nothing of note in the tropics besides Tropical Storm Karl that will continue to meander in the Gulf before crashing into Mexico. There is a low chance for a tropical wave to form off the coast of Africa. Neither are threats to Southwest Georgia

