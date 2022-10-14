Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Memorial set up outside of toddler’s home as investigation continues

Memorial set up outside of toddler’s home as investigation continues
Memorial set up outside of toddler’s home as investigation continues(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County police say they don’t expect to be out searching for little Quinton Simon’s body today through Sunday.

Police have said they believe Quinton is dead, and they’re continuing to gather and analyze evidence.

Not just people living in the area but people from Pooler and even Guyton are stopping by show their support.

Quinton’s grandmother said this memorial has really lifted her spirits and she appreciates anyone willing to come out and remember little Quinton.

As people who never knew Quinton are paying their respects to his short life, his own mother Leilani Simon is the only suspect in his disappearance and death.

The number one question of people stopping by here today.... how could someone do this to their son and not be honest about what happened?

From Quinton’s babysitter getting a call saying she didn’t have to watch him the morning he went missing to Leilani not calling police immediately when she couldn’t find Quinton, people say it didn’t add up from the beginning.

“None of her story matched up. No parent would do that. I have a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. I’d call them within a second,” said Tiffany Hester Phimphone, who donated to the memorial.

Quinton has been described as a sweet and loving boy by those who knew him. Some people say they didn’t know him but stopped by to show him love because he didn’t get the love he deserved.

“When I drove by earlier, I saw people putting stuff out. So I decided to go get a little animal and just put something for him.”

She says she hopes more people will bring him more items to remember him.

People are visiting the home where he disappeared with teddy bears, books, flowers and more in his remembrance.

The people say it’s important to show Quinton how much love he is worthy of.

“He deserves it. He didn’t get the love he should’ve received when he was here, so it’s time he gets it now. I just wish someone else had had him and not the mom,” said Tiffany Hester Phimphone.

“Hope more people will come make the memorial bigger for him to show that people do care for him.”

Some people are also asking why Leilani hasn’t been arrested. Police say they’re still analyzing evidence and don’t believe Leilani will try to run at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quitman's 10+2 got together today and held a rally against Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday.
‘Quitman’s 10+2′ rally against Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign stop in Georgia’s Camellia City
Fatal shooting
14-year-old charged with murder of Americus teen
It happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m.
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
It was stolen from a parking lot in the 300 block of William Jr. Street.
Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany
According to Social Security Administration, there will be an 8.7% increase, the second largest...
Social Security benefits set to increase by 8.7% in 2023; Georgians react

Latest News

Jill Biden, left, wife of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe...
First Lady talking to Fort Benning families with special needs children
Georgia Beer Company is one restaurant that participated in the Taste of Downtown Event.
City of Valdosta hosts annual Taste of Downtown event
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash
Sparks Superintendent Antoyo Tucker (left) and Sparks Mayor Earl Jackson
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft