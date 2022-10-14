Memorial set up outside of toddler’s home as investigation continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County police say they don’t expect to be out searching for little Quinton Simon’s body today through Sunday.

Police have said they believe Quinton is dead, and they’re continuing to gather and analyze evidence.

Not just people living in the area but people from Pooler and even Guyton are stopping by show their support.

Quinton’s grandmother said this memorial has really lifted her spirits and she appreciates anyone willing to come out and remember little Quinton.

As people who never knew Quinton are paying their respects to his short life, his own mother Leilani Simon is the only suspect in his disappearance and death.

The number one question of people stopping by here today.... how could someone do this to their son and not be honest about what happened?

From Quinton’s babysitter getting a call saying she didn’t have to watch him the morning he went missing to Leilani not calling police immediately when she couldn’t find Quinton, people say it didn’t add up from the beginning.

“None of her story matched up. No parent would do that. I have a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. I’d call them within a second,” said Tiffany Hester Phimphone, who donated to the memorial.

Quinton has been described as a sweet and loving boy by those who knew him. Some people say they didn’t know him but stopped by to show him love because he didn’t get the love he deserved.

“When I drove by earlier, I saw people putting stuff out. So I decided to go get a little animal and just put something for him.”

She says she hopes more people will bring him more items to remember him.

People are visiting the home where he disappeared with teddy bears, books, flowers and more in his remembrance.

The people say it’s important to show Quinton how much love he is worthy of.

“He deserves it. He didn’t get the love he should’ve received when he was here, so it’s time he gets it now. I just wish someone else had had him and not the mom,” said Tiffany Hester Phimphone.

“Hope more people will come make the memorial bigger for him to show that people do care for him.”

Some people are also asking why Leilani hasn’t been arrested. Police say they’re still analyzing evidence and don’t believe Leilani will try to run at this time.

