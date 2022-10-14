Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue seeks to educate residents during Fire Prevention Week

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On average, house fires kill 2,600 people each year in the U.S. And experts say many of those deaths are preventable. That’s what Fire Prevention Week is all about.

Fire Prevention Week is here, and Lowndes County Fire Rescue spent all week traveling around the county teaching students about fire safety. They are encouraging residents to participate in this year’s campaign: “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

Firefighter response time is often an area of focus when a house goes up in flames, but experts say prevention is just as important.

“That same focus and that same level of dedication should also be focused on prevention all year long. And it’s because of them and them getting on the front end of that, that we hope that some days your jobs aren’t so hard,” Lowndes County Manager, Paige Dukes said.

The fire rescue says it’s important to exercise the windows in your home because you never know when you may need to use them.

“This year’s theme is ‘Fire won’t wait, Plan your escape.’ We recommend that everybody knows at least two ways out of every room in their home. We need to make sure that they’re going to open freely and that everybody in the home can actually open those windows up,” Lowndes County Fire Marshal, Mark Maskule said.

Throughout this week, Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue traveled to four different elementary schools: Moulton- Branch, Westside, Clyattville, and Dewar Elementary. Lake Park Elementary is up next to be visited.

“We are a PBIS school, and our three expectations is to be responsible, respectful, and safe. So, the safety piece of it the fire rescue definitely reinforcing what we’re doing here. We want the kids to be safe here at school, but also have knowledge of being safe outside of school,” Assistant Principal of Clyattville Elementary, Maggie Moody said.

The Maskule told WALB that if you exercise the 3 E’s, “Engineering, Education, and Enforcement,” a lot of fires and some deaths can be prevented. That’s why fire prevention week is important.

