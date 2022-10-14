Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft

Sparks Superintendent Antoyo Tucker (left) and Sparks Mayor Earl Jackson
Sparks Superintendent Antoyo Tucker (left) and Sparks Mayor Earl Jackson(Source: Cook County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Sparks and another city leader have been charged with three different counts of theft, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Mayor, Earl Jackson, 76, and Superintendent, Antoyo “Buck” Tucker, 42, are each charged with one count of theft by taking, one count of theft by appropriation and one count of theft by conversion.

The investigation began on September 22, when the GBI Douglas Regional Office was asked by the Alapaha District Attorney’s Office to begin a theft investigation.

Initial information shows that while both Jackson and Tucker were working in their roles as Sparks city officials, they used funds intended for city use to buy items for personal use, according to the GBI.

Jackson and Tucker turned themselves into the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into the alleged crimes is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at (229) 549-8211 or the GBI in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-597-8477.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quitman's 10+2 got together today and held a rally against Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday.
‘Quitman’s 10+2′ rally against Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign stop in Georgia’s Camellia City
It happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m.
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
Missing toddler believed to be dead, according to Chatham Co. Police
It was stolen from a parking lot in the 300 block of William Jr. Street.
Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany
According to Social Security Administration, there will be an 8.7% increase, the second largest...
Social Security benefits set to increase by 8.7% in 2023; Georgians react

Latest News

Generic image
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting
Fatal shooting
14-year-old charged with murder of Americus teen
From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Virtually tied, Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock prepping for one and only debate
City leaders and law enforcement are turning to a new security system to decrease crime in the...
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system