GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft

SPARKS, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Sparks and another city leader have been charged with three different counts of theft, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Mayor, Earl Jackson, 76, and Superintendent, Antoyo “Buck” Tucker, 42, are each charged with one count of theft by taking, one count of theft by appropriation and one count of theft by conversion.

The investigation began on September 22, when the GBI Douglas Regional Office was asked by the Alapaha District Attorney’s Office to begin a theft investigation.

Initial information shows that while both Jackson and Tucker were working in their roles as Sparks city officials, they used funds intended for city use to buy items for personal use, according to the GBI.

Jackson and Tucker turned themselves into the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into the alleged crimes is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at (229) 549-8211 or the GBI in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-597-8477.

