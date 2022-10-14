Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash

Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
Jakes’ family killed in car crash driving home from Carver football game
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week.

Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes.

It will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at Christ Community Church on Milgen Road in Columbus at 3 p.m.

A short graveside service will be immediately after at green acres cemetery and the repast will be at Carver High School.

The family leaves behind 15-year old Braylon Jakes, a sophomore at Carver High School. He rode home with his teammates that night.

If you’d like to help the Jakes’ family funeral expenses, you can cash app Braylon at $Brayj23.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quitman's 10+2 got together today and held a rally against Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday.
‘Quitman’s 10+2′ rally against Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign stop in Georgia’s Camellia City
Fatal shooting
14-year-old charged with murder of Americus teen
It happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m.
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
It was stolen from a parking lot in the 300 block of William Jr. Street.
Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany
According to Social Security Administration, there will be an 8.7% increase, the second largest...
Social Security benefits set to increase by 8.7% in 2023; Georgians react

Latest News

More pictures from the Liberty Expressway that will be affected by this project.
Liberty Expressway will undergo major changes in coming years
The road closures will affect those who drive in the area from 2557 Crescent Drive to 2579...
Part of Albany road to be closed for ditch repairs
Road work
Portion of Albany street blocked off due to sinkhole
The road will be expanding into a two land highway
Moultrie highway expansion leads to traffic changes
Road work
Albany roads closed for construction starting Wednesday