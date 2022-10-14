Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Firefighter gives birth less than 24 hours after being in car accident, helping other victims

Firefighter Megan Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle and began rendering aid to...
Firefighter Megan Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle and began rendering aid to another driver trapped in an overturned car.(Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Rescue & Marine)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (Gray News) – A firefighter in Maryland gave birth less than 24 hours after she was involved in a car accident and rendered aid to other victims.

Megan Warfield, a career firefighter with Baltimore County and a member of the Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire Department, is being hailed as a true public servant.

According to the volunteer fire department, Warfield has been serving in an administrative role for the past several months while patiently waiting on the birth of her child.

Just a week shy of her due date, Warfield was involved in a “significant” car accident, the BQVFD said.

Fortunately, Warfield was able to exit her mangled vehicle, and she began rendering aid to another driver trapped in an overturned car. Warfield stayed with the person until first responders arrived to free the victim.

Warfield was evaluated for injuries and cleared by a trauma team. Less than 24 hours after the accident, she gave birth to her daughter Charlotte Joan, also known as CJ.

“Since no good deed should go unrecognized, we wanted to highlight Megan’s heroic and selfless actions,” the volunteer fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

In a comment on the post, Warfield’s boyfriend, Joshua Daugherty, said that both mom and baby are healthy and happy.

“Thank you, everyone, for the outpour of support. Baby CJ is doing great! Megan is resting up and can’t wait to be back in the field doing what she loves!” he wrote.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quitman's 10+2 got together today and held a rally against Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday.
‘Quitman’s 10+2′ rally against Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign stop in Georgia’s Camellia City
Fatal shooting
14-year-old charged with murder of Americus teen
It happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m.
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
It was stolen from a parking lot in the 300 block of William Jr. Street.
Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany
According to Social Security Administration, there will be an 8.7% increase, the second largest...
Social Security benefits set to increase by 8.7% in 2023; Georgians react

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine,...
US sending $725 million more in military aid to Ukraine
President Joe Biden discusses infrastructure during a stop in California on Thursday.
Biden pushing lower prescription drug costs in midterm press
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Justice Dept. seeks end to special master’s review of Trump docs
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
A Kroger Mobile Market is shown in the Louisville, Kentucky, area. Kroger is seeking to expand...
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid