Cook Co. food drive set to honor fallen Cpt. Terry Arnold

Cook Co. food drive set to honor Cpt. Terry Arnold
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook County Schools are continuing to honor the life of captain Terry “Turtle” Arnold.

The school system is hosting a food drive in his memory.

The event will take place from Monday, Oct. 17 to November 16 at all Cook County Schools.

The items they need include canned foods and other non-perishables, rice, pasta, juice boxes and cereal.

All items will be donated to a local food bank in Cook County. Each school will reward students who bring in a large number of donations.

