City of Valdosta hosts annual Taste of Downtown event

Valdosta Main Street hosts Taste of Downtown
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Valdosta held the perfect event to start the weekend.

The Taste of Downtown event on Thursday featured live music, a wristband that can get you two free drinks, a punch card, and even a menu with discounted prices to participating restaurants.

“We are just getting the community involved with every local downtown restaurant. This is the first time all of them have been involved and it’s very exciting. You get an exclusive menu that they’ve made just for the participants themselves. You get two free drinks at any place that’s there. And it’s just a great way to get everybody involved and just enjoy our downtown, which is amazing. And it gives you a little bite of downtown,” Main Street Coordinator, Ally Sealy said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

