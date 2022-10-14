Americus nonprofit that builds affordable housing needs your help

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A non-profit helping families in need get affordable housing is asking for support. The Americus Fuller Center For Housing hopes to have a home ready for a family by Thanksgiving.

To complete the interior finishing, they will need paint, appliances, cabinetry flooring, and heating and air. They will be working on it on Saturday, Oct. 15, but could always use more volunteers.

Currently, the Americus Sumter Fuller Center for housing has raised $10,000 towards the $25,000 project goal.

“We need $15,000 to complete the job some of these installations costs. A little more than we anticipated. Just due to the cost of inflation and cost of goods and labor and everything that has gone up so much since we started the project,” President of Americus Sumter Fuller Center for Housing, Jody Wade said.

They’ve made a lot of progress since they started, including almost all exterior work. Projects like this take time, however, they have had the support of the community to make major improvements.

“We’ve had volunteers from the Georgia Southwestern College, Jimmy Carter Presidential Institute has sent a lot of people over here during the time, and the athletic department has been very supportive. We are getting donations throughout the community. We are soliciting donations from other organizations. So yeah, we are getting support but could use more,” said Wade.

To be involved you can learn more about ways to volunteer by calling (229) 596-1010 for more information. Money raised will go towards this project and future projects.

