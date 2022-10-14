Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University is nearing the end of its Homecoming Week.

A big crowd turned out for the university’s convocation and a few noteworthy speakers who stressed the importance of giving back to your community.

Rapper Rick Ross came back to his alma mater to serve as the convocation speaker. Ross previously attended the university on a football scholarship in the 1990s.

During his speech, he stressed the importance of working hard, getting an education, and giving back to your school once you graduate.

“The greatest job you will ever have is being the CEO of your life. Don’t take no shortcuts. You can’t take no shortcuts. Cause the real money is when you go the hard route,” Ross said.

Rick Ross serving as the convocation speaker. (WALB)

This is something Wendy Wilson, Vice President of University Relations, says is essential.

“We encourage all of our alums, graduates and those that have attended Albany State University, to give back their time, treasure and talent,” Wilson said. “And so his presence today and support that he will, I know, continue to bestow upon the institution is greatly appreciated.”

ASU’s Head Football Coach, Gabe Giardina, says he hopes students took away many important lessons from Friday’s speech.

“I mean this is really what we want for all of our players is to be impactful in their community and successful beyond the field,” Giardina said. “Love this beautiful game we get to play, but really life is the most precious game. And to have someone like that comeback and give such great words to our students and to our alums, that’s a special thing.”

Gabe Giardina is ASU's Head Football Coach. (WALB)

Albany State’s homecoming parade will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the highly anticipated game at 2 p.m.

