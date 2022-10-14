14-year-old charged with murder of Americus teen

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting that happened Thursday morning, according to the Americus Police Department.

On Oct. 13, shortly after midnight, officers responded to a home in the 300 block of East Forsyth Street in reference to a reported shooting.

The victim was identified as Karl Styles,19, of Americus. He was transported to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center where he received emergency care and was then transferred by life flight to Phoebe Putney in Albany.

Styles succumbed to his wounds.

Police have charged a 14-year-old Americus youth with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011. Information may also be called into the Anonymous Tip Line at 229-924-4102.

