Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

1 killed in Friday Albany shooting

Generic image
Generic image(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead after a shooting that happened Friday, according to Albany Police Department.

On Oct. 14, officers responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive in reference to a shooting.

The victim, Gregory Jessie,62, suffered from a gunshot wound to his chest, which led to his death.

A witness told officers that two males driving a silver vehicle made contact with Jessie before hearing gunshots and then sped away.

This incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS or The Albany Police Department at 229- 431-2100.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quitman's 10+2 got together today and held a rally against Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday.
‘Quitman’s 10+2′ rally against Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign stop in Georgia’s Camellia City
It happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m.
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
Missing toddler believed to be dead, according to Chatham Co. Police
It was stolen from a parking lot in the 300 block of William Jr. Street.
Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany
According to Social Security Administration, there will be an 8.7% increase, the second largest...
Social Security benefits set to increase by 8.7% in 2023; Georgians react

Latest News

Fatal shooting
14-year-old charged with murder of Americus teen
From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
Virtually tied, Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock prepping for one and only debate
City leaders and law enforcement are turning to a new security system to decrease crime in the...
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system