1 killed in Friday Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead after a shooting that happened Friday, according to Albany Police Department.

On Oct. 14, officers responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive in reference to a shooting.

The victim, Gregory Jessie,62, suffered from a gunshot wound to his chest, which led to his death.

A witness told officers that two males driving a silver vehicle made contact with Jessie before hearing gunshots and then sped away.

This incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS or The Albany Police Department at 229- 431-2100.

