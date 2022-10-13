Ask the Expert
Virtually tied, Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock prepping for one and only debate

The winner of Georgia’s U.S. Senate race could determine Washington, D.C.’s, balance of power
From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock
From left: Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock(Contributed)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With almost every poll showing them to be virtually tied, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker will meet in their one and only debate Friday night in Savannah.

The debate is being hosted by Nexstar Media and begins at 7 p.m.

The Oct. 14 debate came after weeks of jockeying between the two campaigns. Months ago, Warnock challenged Walker to a series of debates, including in Macon on Oct. 13 and in Atlanta on Oct. 16.

Warnock is Walker of agreeing to the Nexstar debate only if Walker is given a list of topics before the event.

The debate comes just over a week after Walker was alleged to have paid for a 2009 abortion for a previous girlfriend. The allegation was made in a report from The Daily Beast, which also claimed Walker fathered a child with the woman.

Walker, a UGA football legend and staunch abortion foe, blamed the stories on Democrats and their “desperation,” a defensive tactic that Walker’s friend and ally, former President Donald Trump, used to weather myriad controversies on his way to the White House.

Walker continues to deny the allegations while having to withstand a constant barrage of negative attack ads from Warnock and Democrats.

Full coverage of Georgia’s 2022 midterm elections

Despite those allegations, Walker is still polling high in his quest to unseat Warnock, who is seeking his first full six-year Senate term. On Wednesday, an AJC poll conducted by the University of Georgia showed Warnock and Walker polling at 46% and 43% respectively, well within the poll’s 3.1 plus-or-minus margin of error. Libertarian Chase Oliver candidate polled at 4% with 6% undecided.

