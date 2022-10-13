Sen. Ossoff campaigns on improving healthcare for Georgians

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Jon Ossoff says he is working to improve the overall quality of life of southwest Georgians. And he’s starting with healthcare access.

Sen. Ossoff is working to introduce new ideas and bills that would largely benefit women, children, and farmers in southwest Georgia, according to his campaign.

One of the most recent things he’s done is secure resources to provide clinical health options for families in southwest Georgia.

“These resources are for Emory University to train nurses to deliver healthcare in mobile health units,” Sen. Ossoff said. “Here’s what that means for folks in south Georgia and the Albany area, it means more healthcare services that come to you and your community.”

He says this is needed especially for families who live in rural areas.

“These resources are coming to the state now. And one of the partnerships will be in the Moultrie area. So improved and expanded mobile health services are on their way to south Georgia,” Sen. Ossoff said.

Sen. Ossoff is also working on a bipartisan bill that would help local farmers sell their produce to schools. He says this will help to ensure that students in southwest Georgia are eating fresh, Georgia-grown products for their school lunches.

“This just encourages the school to bring in locally grown food. So that our kids get the fresh, healthy, nutritious food that they need. And so that Georgia farmers can sell and serve to Georgia’s schools,” Sen. Ossoff said.

Senator Ossoff says he also hopes this initiative helps to encourage the next generation of farmers in Georgia.

