‘Selfie museum’ opens in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Dr. Lakeisha Williams is a businesswoman. She’s a doctor by day and the owner of Divas Fashion boutique and recently, she just opened a “selfie museum” to bring different experiences and attractions to the Friendly City.

“My Selfie Suite” has over 10 sets of backgrounds for you to take the perfect picture. There’s an airplane drop, glam room, Vogue Magazine-like photo booth and even something for Georgia sports lovers.

Williams said she wanted to create a space for special photo opportunities that aren’t offered anywhere else in the area.

“We can put you in a picture anywhere you want to go, you come in here and do one snap and make lifetime memories, it’s something you can do in this city that’s safe, that’s fun and that’s affordable,” she said.

Each suite is filled with different scenes with props to match. It comes with one tripod and one clicker to snap your own photos individually or in a group setting.

Williams said the selfie museum is all about self-esteem building and creating unforgettable experiences. She says she wants guests to feel good when capturing their moments,

The museum is located at 3085 Carpenter Rd Suite E, Tifton Ga 31794.

