Remembering Willie Spence: American Idol runner-up and Douglas native

Spence was 23 years old.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County community is grieving the loss of hometown celebrity and American Idol runner-up, Willie Spence.

According to Tennessee law enforcement, Spence was involved in a fatal automobile accident.

Aside from being a star on the 19th season of American Idol, Spence was a pillar in the Douglas community. His mentor and friend, Kentaiwon Durham, says Willie would volunteer his time to sing at community and church events.

Durham described him as being respectful, sweet, funny and well-mannered. He reflected on the type of person Willie was to everyone he met.

“If you’re having a bad day, he would pick your spirit up I just tell you he was just a lovable person, well rounded. And he would just take a bad situation and make it a great situation,” Durham said.

Douglas Mayor Tony Paulk told WALB that they are grateful that Willie put their community on the map in a positive light.

“Without Willie’s talent, his big heart and humble spirit, no one would know where the city of Douglas is,” Paulk said.

WALB stopped by Coffee County High School where Willie spent his high school years. The staff all knew him to be fun, authentic and laid back.

His former English teacher, Darci Tuten, said she watched him be a leader during his time there, and people would look up to him as a positive influence in school.

A star student turned into a star on national television. Willie’s former Spanish teacher, Hilaria Taft, says she knew his talents would take him far because he would sing during, before and after class.

“I’ve seen him be a student leader for many years. He helped with district project achievement when my little girl was going through. My own children looked up to Willie” Tuten added.

City leaders and close friends plan to have a memorial in his honor in the coming weeks.

