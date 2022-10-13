Ask the Expert
Rain briefly returns

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast as showers and thunderstorms moved into SGA Wednesday afternoon. It’s the best chance of rain in about 4 weeks. Through the evening rain @ heavy at times and isolated thunderstorms continue. An isolated strong storm or two is possible with gusty winds and hail. Otherwise, showers likely into early Thursday. As a cold front slide east look for gradual clearing as drier air filters in behind the boundary. This brings sunshine back Friday.

Beautiful fall weather extends through the weekend with low humidity and beautiful sunshine. A bit on the cool side with lows upper 40s low 50s with highs more seasonal in the low to mid 80s.

Another front comes through with very little rain Monday, but it’ll be the leading edge of much colder air. Temperatures behind it tumble about 10-15 degrees below average with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s midweek.

